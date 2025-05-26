One of the best guitars I've reviewed this year has a whopping $130 off at Guitar Center this Memorial Day
"Make no mistake, this is a very good-playing guitar." I fell in love with the Fender Player II Jazzmaster when I reviewed it and now it can be yours with a massive discount
As a guitar reviewer, I’ve had my hands on numerous six-string instruments, but one gem has truly captured my heart over the past few months: the Fender Player II Jazzmaster! This beauty has undergone a fantastic evolution, incorporating some much-needed upgrades that make it a must-try for anyone who craves the classic vintage vibe of this iconic offset while desiring modern playability. And guess what? You can snag it for an incredible $130 off at Guitar Center right now!
This reimagined Jazzmaster has been significantly revamped, returning to its surf roots with upgraded Alnico 5 single-coil pickups that deliver the classic Jazzmaster tone beautifully. But it doesn’t stop there. The silky-smooth Modern C neck and expertly rounded fingerboard add a contemporary twist that feels like butter in your hands.
- Head over to Guitar Center to bag $130 off this stunning Limited Edition Fender Player II Jazzmaster
Whether you're a seasoned shredder or just starting your musical journey, now is the perfect moment to dive into this fantastic instrument. With a price like this, you can enjoy the vibes of the past without breaking the bank. So grab your shades, wax your board, and get ready to explore some serious surf tones.
Guitar Center Memorial Day sale: Save up to 35%
Save some serious cash at Guitar Center. Until May 29th, you can save up to 35% on a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Blackstar, and more. So, whether your rig needs an upgrade or you'd just like something new, GC is where it's at this Memorial Day.
In my glowing review, I rated this model 4.5 stars, praising its superb playability. I said, "The Player II's 9.5-inch radius rosewood fingerboard has been expertly rolled around the edges, creating a smoother playing experience, while the satin finish on the back of the neck allows for a frictionless glide as I maneuver across its surface. Make no mistake, this is a very good-playing guitar - and one I found hard to put down."
However, it wasn't just the playability that impressed me; the sound backed up its brilliant feel. "Sonically, I've always had a soft spot for the Jazzmaster's unique single-coil pickups - and I think that's why I wasn't enamored with the previous Player model. In a recording situation, the Player II handled a multitude of sounds effortlessly. Plugged into a Fender Twin, it was snappy and unapologetically present, while through a Princeton, it showcased mid-range bark with a bit of grit. Adding an OCD-style overdrive produced a fantastic lead tone that even J Mascis would be proud of."
Overall, I was very impressed with the Player II Jazzmaster, and it feels even more like a bargain with such a substantial discount. So, if you've always wanted this offset classic in your collection, I believe I’ve found the guitar you’ve been looking for.
