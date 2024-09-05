“We're witnessing history in the same way that the Beatles changed the music industry in the early 1960s”: Gibson reveals Taylor Swift’s go-to guitars during the Eras tour and hopes for a signature model

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has had a massive cultural and economic impact worldwide. With 149 shows across five continents, Swift's gargantuan trek has become the highest-grossing tour in history, setting trends, instigating debates, breaking records, and inspiring a once-in-a-generation cultural moment.

In a poll by UK guitar retailer guitarguitar, the pop star was also voted the eighth best guitarist of the last two decades, highlighting her seismic impact in the guitar world, especially among millennials and Gen Z. Her influence in this sphere became even more apparent when the internet was abuzz with theories about the color of one of her Eras tour Gibson acoustics (is it purple, or is it pink?).

Both camps were right – to some degree. “There were indeed two distinct colors made for her Eras tour, a dusty pink and a light lavender, so she has one of each,” confirms Mat Koehler, Vice President of Product at Gibson.

Taylor Swift playing one of her many Gibson J-180s (Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“We made a pastel pink one with a matching headstock and unique body artwork for her Lover tour. It was a custom mixed color and the target was a dusty pink with some purple undertones. That is what we used for her Eras pink as well. But we did other pastel colors for her including a light lavender finish.”

While Swift was previously associated with Taylor acoustics, she had flirted with Gibsons on various occasions throughout her illustrious career. These include iconic moments like her pivotal Reputation tour, which fans describe as her “comeback era”, and 2019’s intimate NPR Tiny Desk concert, which showcased her songwriting prowess.

However, the Eras Tour cemented Gibson as her guitar brand of choice, a move Koehler says “continues the legacy of hugely influential Gibson players like Maybelle Carter and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.”

One model, in particular, has proved to be a mainstay in her rotating roster of instruments and eras. “Taylor favors a fairly unique Gibson model – a J-180 acoustic with a long scale length,” says Koehler. “The J-180 is famous for its striking star inlays, and it has been played by everyone from the Everly Brothers to Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.”

Taylor Swift: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

“Additionally, the long scale length of the J-180 adds power and presence to be able to cut through a mix, which is especially useful when playing live on stage. I can't speak for her reasons, but my guess is that it has the perfect balance of style, comfort, fit, and projection for her playing.”

In addition to the J-180, of which Swift has several in different finishes, she is also currently using a red crystal-studded Gibson J-45, a wine red J-45, an aged Murphy Lab 1960 Hummingbird, and a red crystal-studded Les Paul.

But how much personal input does Swift have on each guitar? “We work with her team, who execute her vision down to the smallest details,” reveals Koehler. “She hasn't been to see us in Nashville yet, but we would love to show her the Gibson Garage, and our historic archives and vault. There’s so much history behind the brand which we know she would love.”

Despite Swift's close relationship with Gibson, we have yet to see a Taylor Swift signature model. Epiphone's J-180 LS is similar to what she's been using on tour and deemed the closest fans can get to a signature guitar, at least for now.

Taylor Swift playing her Gibson J-45 (Image credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Koehler, however, says that Gibson “would love to have a Taylor Swift signature model”. He also adds that the “J-180 has long been the choice of music royalty,” so if Swift ever decides to add a signature guitar to her sprawling empire, it would be one of the models in contention.

Considering her impact on whole countries' economies and institutions like the NFL, a Taylor Swift signature would, for certain, capture more eyeballs and boost Gibson's reputation in a market facing increasing competition, something Koehler and the team are very much aware of.

“We're witnessing history in the same way that the Beatles changed the music industry in the early 1960s. Taylor is a tour de force, both in performance and in her prolific and impactful songwriting craft,” he asserts.

“Her playing Gibson means the world to us. I think of our team and all the talented craftspeople working on her guitars who share so much pride in not only what we do, but what Taylor has done.”