“I’ve learned to completely let go and say, ‘That’s different… but let’s go with it!’” The Pineapple Thief are one of UK prog’s leading lights – Bruce Soord explains how they crossed the Rubicon with Porcupine Tree’s drummer

By
published

It Leads to This finds Soord and company working in weird time signatures and towards the point of mental exhaustion in search of new sounds

Bruce Soord of the Pineapple Thief onstage in Italy, playing a single-cut electric guitar
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images))

It’s been decades since Bruce Soord was the sole creative force behind veteran prog project the Pineapple Thief, yet the Yeovil, UK-based guitarist/vocalist is quick to note that It Leads to This – their 15th full-length – is far and away the most collaborative effort yet. 

In recent years, Soord would shoot out tracks to a pool of players, who would add ideas piecemeal; this time around, he drove out to drummer Gavin Harrison (also of Porcupine Tree)’s home studio to employ “old-school writing techniques” – ie, by jamming things out together. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Gregory Adams
Gregory Adams

Gregory Adams is a Vancouver-based arts reporter. From metal legends to emerging pop icons to the best of the basement circuit, he’s interviewed musicians across countless genres for nearly two decades, most recently with Guitar World, Bass Player, Revolver, and more – as well as through his independent newsletter, Gut Feeling. This all still blows his mind. He’s a guitar player, generally bouncing hardcore riffs off his ’52 Tele reissue and a dinged-up SG.