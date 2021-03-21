The Weather Station - Ignorance album review

THE WEATHER STATION

Ignorance

FAT POSSUM / INERTIA

Rich with deft and diverse instrumentation, mazelike production and breezy, lowkey guitar lines that really come to life on repeat listens, the fifth Weather Station album is a true tour-de-force of conscionable musicality – it comes three years after their self‑titled effort, but it’s the kind of album most bands would spend decades slaving over.

The stirring flourishes of strings, flute, saxophone, synth and so on add a sense of luminous, extraterrestrial whimsy to otherwise very pensive and melancholic tunes; not a minute passes by without at least a flicker of something alluringly avant‑garde, leading to what we’re confident is The Weather Station’s most charismatic – and effortlessly most exciting – record to date.