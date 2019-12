Guitar World, the world's best-selling magazine for musicians, presents this official Classic Rock T-shirt on 100 percent black soft cotton.

The artwork is based on the "100 Greatest Classic Rock Songs" poster illustrated by ILOVEDUST.com, which originally appeared in Guitar World'sAugust 2011 issue.

The Guitar World Classic Rock T-shirt is available now in select sizes for $19.95.

Only 230 shirts were printed, so order now before it's gone for good!

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.