Travis Picking: A Guitarist's Guide to Fingerpicking Techniques, Patterns and Styles is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

From the backwoods of Kentucky to modern-day concert arenas, the Travis picking technique has been a guitar staple for generations.

In this comprehensive guide, Acoustic Guitar magazine contributing editor Andrew DuBrock takes you step-by-step from basic accompaniment patterns to advanced fingerpicking methods in the style of Merle, Chet and many others. The accompanying CD contains a demonstration of every example in the book.

This 72-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $16.99.