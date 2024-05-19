“Guitarists need to start bands again – we’re a little caught up in the TikTok world where everyone’s on their own”: Trev Lukather on why he loves St. Vincent’s guitars, and the guitar lessons he learned from his dad

The St. Vincent Music Man-toting son of Steve explains why David Gilmour ranks above his favorite shredders, and how Steve Perry agreed to be on The Effect’s latest single

Trev Lukather
(Image credit: Michelle Weber)

Trev Lukather’s enthusiasm for guitar and music is infectious. He probably gets it from his dad, Steve Lukather, who not only starred with Toto but has lent his licks to Michael Jackson, Boz Scaggs, Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck and Mark Knopfler.

Trev confirms that Steve was the inspiration for his six-stringery – but what’s refreshing is that with his new band, The Effect, the younger guitarist has taken his playing to a newfound space. Latest single Toxic Envy is filled with heavy riffage via his trusty St. Vincent signature Music Man.

