Video and Photo Gallery: Watch Metallica's Entire December 8 Show in Antarctica

Well, it happened. Metallica crossed their "new frontier" over the weekend, when they performed in Antarctica.

Yesterday, the band posted several photos from the ice-cold gig, which took place Saturday, on their Facebook page. You can see the photos — and a newly posted video of the show — below.

"This was the most unique show Metallica has ever done," wrote the band on their Facebook page. "The band, contest winners, research station scientists (from Russia, South Korea, China, Poland, Chile, Brazil and Germany) and the ship crew all crammed in this little dome out on the helipad of Carlini Station in Antarctica! The energy in the little dome was amazing! Words cannot describe how happy everyone was."

The band cranked out 10 songs for the small crowd, including "Creeping Death," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Sad But True," "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," "Master of Puppets," "One," "Blackened," "Nothing Else Matters," "Enter Sandman" and "Seek & Destroy."

You can watch the band in action below.