Video: The Devil Wears Prada's Exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes Gear Tour

Here's an exclusive new video we just got from the guys in The Devil Wears Prada.

The video, which was shot by Jeremy DePoyster and The Devil Wears Prada, takes you on a behind-the-scenes TDWP gear tour. It was shot during the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, which wrapped up earlier this month in Connecticut. The Devil Wears Prada were among the main-stage headliners alongside Slipknot, Slayer, Anthrax and Motörhead.

Dead & Alive, the band's first live album and DVD, is available now at iTunes and Amazon.com.

Keep up with The Devil Wears Prada at their Facebook page -- and check out this new interview with TDWP drummer Daniel Williams.