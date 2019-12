Judging by this Golden Retriever's big "grin" and head-bobbing, it's obvious that he (or she) really loves live, acoustic, slightly funky guitar music.

But check out the icy stare he gives the guitar player each time the music suddenly stops.

And this isn't a Bud Light commercial, by the way; the beer can is there so we can see the reflection of the guitarist's strumming hand.

The lesson to be learned here? Keep your Golden Retriever happy; strum constantly!