Metal Injection has posted a clip of Tool guitarist Adam Jones performing the National Anthem, aka "The Star-Spangled Banner," live last night at WWE SummerSlam in Los Angeles, California.

WWE and Tool -- a pretty interesting combination, yes?

Be sure to compare it to the eight "Star-Spangled Banner" performances we rounded up last month for Independence Day.

The video of Jones in action can be seen below.

[NOTE: The video takes a minute to load, so give it a few secs.]