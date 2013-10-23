Video: Five Children —Outsized by Their Guitars —Perform on Stage

The person who posted this brief YouTube video of five kids playing guitar on stage added the words "creepy as hell" to the headline.

Although I've never actually been to hell, I'm sure it's a lot creepier than this video. And it's nowhere near as creepy as Toddlers in Tiaras.

These kids are cute, actually, and they're great guitar players for their age, whatever age that might be. Why don't people add more useful info when they post videos to YouTube? Don't they know Guitar World is gonna share them?BTW, this video has wracked up 47,000 comments and more than 16 million views.