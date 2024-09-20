“Everywhere I go someone knows my name because of that bass solo. It’s not like with Michael Jackson – I don’t get mobbed – but I am famous”: How Willie Weeks' unbelievable solo on Donny Hathaway's 1972 Live album made him a bass legend

After being introduced as “the baddest bass player in the country,” Willie Weeks kicked off his now iconic solo

Bassist Willie Weeks rehearses for the &quot;Lean On Him- A Tribute To Bill Withers&quot; show on September 30, 2015 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the finale of Donny Hathaway's classic 1972 Live album, Willie Weeks – playing a flatwound-strung '62 Fender P-Bass through an Ampeg SVT – takes a three-and-a-half-minute solo that is a seamless melding of groove, melody, and drama, making it one of the deepest bass solos on record.

“Everywhere I go somebody knows my name because of that bass solo,” Weeks told Bass Player. “It's not like with Michael Jackson – I don't get mobbed – but I am famous, and I like it.

