Wreck the Halls: January 2012 Issue of Guitar World Magazine is Available Now

Guitar World is ringing in the holidays with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons.

With a long-awaited album on the way, plus his new Dunlop accessories and signature hot sauce and tequila, the Reverend Willie G. has a wealth of things to celebrate this holiday season. Plus, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Lamb of God, Judas Priest and many others talk about their upcoming albums and projects for 2012.

Plus this issue features the very best in new gear, albums, box sets, toys and much more for the holiday season!

Tablature in this issue:

ZZ TOP - "Got Me Under Pressure"

FALLING IN REVERSE -"I'm Not A Vampire"

OPETH - "Slither"

VAN HALEN - "Women In Love"

ADELE - "Rolling In The Deep"

Features in this issue include:

•Animals as Leaders: With his eight-string guitar and virtuoso shred abilities, Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi is at metalcore’s cutting edge.

•Wilco: Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline discuss the guitars and gear behind Wilco’s latest album, The Whole Love.

•Johnny Winter: Texas blues icon Johnny Winter returns with Roots, a tribute to his favorite blues greats, on which he gets a little help from a team of very special friends.

•The History of the Fender Telecaster: Guitar World celebrates 60 years of the Fender Telecaster, the electric guitar that revolutionized the industry and remains one of music’s most vital players.

•Soundcheck: Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30 1x12 combo, G&L ASAT Deluxe Tribute Series electric guitar, Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 18 head, ModTone Mini-Mod pedals, and much more!

