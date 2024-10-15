“We were too scared to take our own. We’d heard so many horror stories about guitars, planes and airports”: Wunderhorse turned up to the birthplace of Nirvana's In Utero, borrowed some guitars – and made one of the year’s best alt rock records

By
published

What started out as a solo project is now a proper band with ties that go back to childhood, and Midas is the sound of an indie collaboration in full bloom

A portrait of British alt-rock band Wunderhorse, with frontman Jacob Slater in the foreground, arms folded
(Image credit: Polocho)

UK alt-rockers Wunderhorse started life as a solo project for singer/guitarist Jacob Slater, releasing their debut album, Cub, in 2022.

Its mix of ’90s-fueled punk and indie received uniformly strong reviews, leading Slater to find a collection of like-minded souls to take the music on the road. With their sophomore album, Midas, Wunderhorse have morphed into a fully collaborative unit, something Slater didn’t expect.

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of '70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic '50s rock and roll.