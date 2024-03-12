While Scott Stapp is primarily known for appearing beside Mark Tremonti in Creed, 39-year-old metal-fusion shredder Yiannis Papadopoulos has been the six-string maestro on Stapp's solo records since 2015.

He’s won contests including the 2013 Ibanez Guitar Solo Competition, and he was a finalist in Guitar Idol 4 in 2014, so Papadopoulos isn’t unconfident or afraid – even in the face of vocalists known for being tough on colleagues.

The Athens, Greece-born guitarist reached out to Stapp online after listening to Creed one day. Surprisingly, Stapp told him: “I’m digging what I’m hearing – let’s talk more.”

Papadopoulos says: “I fit in right away because, before joining Scott, I was in cover bands and had a lot of relevant experience. One of the essential things is that a specific tone is maintained – and Mark is an incredible player in Creed – but I've been able to balance the Creed tones with new and inspiring things.”

That amalgam is heard on Stapp’s latest record, Higher Power – a title with special meaning to Creed fans. “The new album was a process,” Papadopoulos says. “We took our time; it’s not something that happened overnight.

“The kind of approach and the instruments I used were a big deal. I’m a big Fractal Audio guy, and the AX8 amp modeler played a big role on my end – though I’m told they re-amped everything, so I can’t be sure of what’s on there.”

The gearhead within begins to show itself: “I love to experiment,” he says. “For example, you’ll hear I used many of my Gibson stuff on the rhythm tracks, but I combined it with my Jackson stuff for different sounds. I’m proud of that. I even incorporated some of my PRS stuff into the mix and my Fender American Ultra Strat for the clean stuff.”

Rhythm tracks are one thing, but the hallmark of any Scott Stapp joint is soloing – and Papadopoulos has peeled off more than a few righteous ones.

“It’s about what the song wants to say,” he explains. “If it’s rock I might play differently than if it’s metal. I have to evaluate what the song wants, and that’s when I create the solo.

“The voicings of the chords, the amps, and the way I’m attacking and controlling the dynamics are all important elements of how I solo. I’m not a guy who improvises two or three takes or cuts and pastes. I take my time and use specific, well-thought-out lines that are harmonically outside the box.”

He’s adaptable and humble enough to know his place within Stapp’s music – and given the vocalist’s sometimes volatile history, that’s the most crucial factor.

“I don’t think there’s a specific recipe for locking in with Scott,” Papadopoulos says. “But since our first meeting over Skype in 2015, where we decided to go forward, our personalities have meshed.

Scott, of course, is a rock singer – but I always felt his solo music could be heavier

“There was chemistry. When that heats up between people on stage or in the studio, and you find a way to do things – regardless of if it’s musical or not – that expression of ideas can be incredible.

“Scott is a very good guy, actually; a very good guy. We’ve found ways to express ideas to each other. He hears me out and we’ve found a lot of common ground.”

On Higher Power, Papadopoulos is particularly pleased with Deadman’s Trigger and What I Deserve, because they’re a reflection of a decade of musical progress. His keen ear and ability to stick it out is a testament to his overarching goal: “Knowing that I did something I’m proud of when I go to sleep at night.”

While Creed are raring to go again in 2024, Papadopoulos is excited about what’s ahead for him and Stapp. “This new record is heavy, and I’m proud of that, too. Scott, of course, is a rock singer – but I always felt his solo music could be heavier.

Higher Power is a very mature record. Tone-wise, playing-wise, and song-wise, it’s very polished

“We’ve found a great way of putting out heavy material without losing what makes Scott unique. Higher Power is a very mature record. Tone-wise, playing-wise, and song-wise, it’s very polished. We had something meaningful to say, and we’ve succeeded in saying it.

“The target was to create something that inspired us, and those who listen, while having a great time,” he concludes. “I hope when people listen, they feel inspired. I think they will because this was inspiring to create; I’m excited for people to hear it.”