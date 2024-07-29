“It’s such a beautiful instrument. I think when people started hacking them up and putting humbuckers in them, it ruined the look”: Yngwie Malmsteen explains what makes the Stratocaster the perfect electric guitar (and why he scalloped the frets anyway)

While everyone else was ripping on Charvels, Malmsteen was going far beyond the sun with a traditional three single-coil Strat. Why? Because it is “the pinnacle” of the electric guitar

Yngwie Malmsteen puts his Fender Stratocaster through its paces on the Generation Axe Tour 2018
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

If we think of Yngwie Malmsteen as this sort of Arthurian knight figure of guitar, a neoclassical bolt from the heavens made flesh and bone, then he of course would need an Excalibur to execute his daily business – and for the Swedish virtuoso, that has always been and forever will be the Fender Stratocaster.

All kinds of players have picked up a Strat. It is so versatile. Its ergonomics are so amendable to human physiology. It is a miracle of design. None have taken the Strat to the places Malmsteen has taken it, right out there past the great beyond, rendering arpeggios through the ether of time and space, Niccolò Paganini’s influence echoing an eternity through a massed wall of Marshall amps.

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.