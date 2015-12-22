Mike Dawes and Jimmy Wahlsteen Demo DiMarzio's The Black Angel Acoustic Guitar Pickup

In these brand-new videos, guitarists Mike Dawes and Jimmy Wahlsteen demo and discuss DiMarzio's The Black Angel acoustic soundhole pickup.

"The Black Angel comes elegantly packaged with everything you’ll need to mount the pickup quickly or permanently install it," writes Paul Riario in the November 2015 issue of Guitar World.

"The quick mount 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch ten-foot cable plugs directly into the Black Angel pickup and from there into your amp or a direct box. Installation couldn’t be easier, with a small Phillips-head screwdriver and a few minutes of your time, the pickup easily slides into your acoustic’s soundhole, and the two outer screws with padded mounts underneath secure it into place. The included install version comes with a 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch Switchcraft endpin jack.

"The Black Angel is a passive magnetic humbucking pickup, but don’t be afraid that it’ll behave like a DiMarzio Super Distortion humbucker. Its Rare Earth humbucking magnet responds quietly, and is remarkably touch sensitive. I found that I actually had to turn up my acoustic amp and goose the gain in order to hear the full range of the pickup’s abundant capability."

For more about The Black Angel, visit dimarzio.com. For more about Dawes, visit mikedawes.co.uk. For more about Wahlsteen, visit jimmywahlsteen.me.