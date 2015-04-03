The Guitar Drum, a New Percussive Acoustic Guitar Device —Video

Check out this clip of guitarist Lenny Hatch demoing his creation, the Guitar Drum.

Here’s some info from the Guitar Drum’s official wbesite:

"The Guitar Drum was created when Lenny needed a cajon but he didn't have one.

"He was also getting into percussive guitar playing and he thought it would be more convenient to have one on his guitar. After looking for one on the Internet, he didn’t find what he was looking for. So he set out to create the drum as you see it today."

The Guitar Drum gives players an elevated pad for bass sounds or can serve as a scratch plate. The device also can serve as a snare mechanism for more consistent snare sounds.

Find out more about the Guitar Drum at ljguitaraccessories.com.