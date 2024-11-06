I just found the first Boss Gen 3 Katana amp discounts in the wild ahead of Black Friday

From the brand new Katana 50 Gen 3 to the gig-ready Katana-110 for bassists, Sweetwater has cut prices on a range of the best-selling amps

Boss Katana guitar amp and head on a yellow background
(Image credit: Boss)

Sweetwater was one of the first out of the block to offer early Black Friday deals this year, offering up to 60% off a range of gear as soon as November hit. For me, the standout offer in that sale is up to $150 off a range of Katana amps, including the first savings on the brand new Gen 3 amps. It's no secret that Katanas are a big seller for Boss, with great sounds, reliablility and versatility making them a no-brainer for a lot of players.

The Katana series landed in 2016 to a crowded market. Taking on heavy hitters like the Vox Valvetronix and Blackstar ID:Core range, the Katana 50 quickly rose through the ranks. It provided players with an unbelievably good practice amp, loaded with famous Boss stomp-box effects, plenty of familiar amp voices, and even USB recording capabilities.

Sweetwater is getting ahead of the game with their early Black Friday sale. You can save up to $150 on select amps in the Katana range, including slightly smaller savings on the new Gen 3 models. With money off amplifiers for both guitarists and bassists, there hasn’t been a better time to snag a bargain on the world’s best-selling amplifier range. Stock will likley be limited and we don’t see these prices sticking around for long.

View Deal

Ross Holder
Ross Holder

Ross has been a music lover and guitar player since the age of 8. He has spent the five years since graduating from university working in music retail, selling guitars, amps and more. Ross is particularly interested in electric guitars, pedals and amplifiers and his current rig includes a trusty 2009 American Standard Stratocaster and Vox AC30S1 with a few Walrus Audio and Way Huge pedals in between.