This year, the mysterious Josh Homme was finally ready to talk tone – nicely coinciding with the release of Queens of the Stone Age’s ninth studio album, Perfecth.

In 2021, he coyly revealed that his “secret weapon” is a Peavey Decade, a solid-state guitar amp from the ’80s. Fast-forward to last year, and Homme released his very first signature piece of gear: the Decade Too amp.

Serving as an homage to the humble little amp, this signature release is a step up from the original without losing any of its charm.

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For starters, the original’s 3-band EQ now comes with extra tone-shaping options, namely Bass and Treble boost switches. And, oh, the OG Normal and Saturation channels have now been transformed into flavors that can be toggled from a single input via footswitch control.

The Decade Too has more 21st-century trimmings in the form of a transformer-balanced, speaker-simulated XLR speaker out that offers silent recording in the studio. Moreover, there’s a dedicated level control and noise-defeating Ground Lift switch, turning what was once known as a practice amp into a full-blown studio and even gigging amp.

Save $100 Peavey Decade Too: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Josh Homme's signature take on his beloved Peavey Decade amp, the Decade Too brings upgraded tone-shaping options and studio-friendly features while retaining the original's cult appeal. Now, you can grab it for 25% less.

The tone, though, is Decade, and by extension, Homme, through and through. Clearly, the QOTSA founder wanted to retain the very core of what he was familiar with as a small-town kid who frequented that town’s only music store.

“Peavey always did a really good job of making sure that's the store they were in,” he told Guitar World earlier this year. “Peavey was the PA at your mom's wedding, the gear that people were playing in church.

“Peavey was always reliable, a little bit bombproof. You could drop it off the back of your truck and not feel that you've destroyed it. It would still plug in and play, and it wasn't expensive.”

Speaking of not expensive, the brand continues to live up to its affordable reputation, as the Peavey Decade Too is now $299.99. That’s 25% off its original price.

For more information, head to Sweetwater.