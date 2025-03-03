“His expertise and vision have always set the standard for what a great amplifier should be”: Matchless Amplifiers and Bad Cat Amps luminary Mark Sampson – one of the leading minds of the boutique amp movement – has passed away

News
By
( , )
published

Sampson had recently returned to Bad Cat, and was even involved in launching the Era 30 tube amp at this year's NAMM

Mark Sampson sitting on a stool and smiling at the camera, with amps in the background
(Image credit: Bad Cat)

Celebrated amp designer Mark Sampson, best known for his work with Matchless and Bad Cat, has recently passed away. The news was confirmed by Bad Cat via their official social media channels.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that we have lost a beloved member of the Bad Cat family,” reads the statement. “Our dearest friend Mark Sampson has passed away. We will have much more to say on this later, but for now, please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.” No further information was given about the cause of death.

Since the 1980s, Sampson made a significant impact on the amp world, and was instrumental in shaping the golden age of hand-wired tube amps. He and his friend, Rick Ferrotta, founded Matchless Amps in Sampson's kitchen back in 1989 – and two years later, pulled together all their resources to exhibit their wares at the 1991 NAMM Show.

With Matchless, Sampson used his background in buying, repairing, and selling vintage gear to create amp designs that worked for the player – as epitomized in products such as the Matchless HC-30 model, Clubman, Chieftain, Thunderchief, and Superchief amp series.

Posted by badcatamps on 

“[The idea for Matchless] changed over time, but the initial concept was to make a roadworthy amp that wouldn't break down,” Sampson said in a 2007 interview with Tone Quest.

“At the time, I was doing a lot of repair work on JMI Vox amps, and they were notorious for breaking. So the primary focus was on building a really durable amp, and as time went on, it became obvious that we could make this thing sound great and not break on the road, and these two goals were not mutually exclusive.”

In 1999, Sampson went on to help found and design amps for Bad Cat. He was heavily involved with the premium amp company until his departure in the early 2000s, before returning in early 2025 – just in time for this year's NAMM – with the two-channel tube amp, the Era 30.

“Having Mark back at Bad Cat feels like a homecoming,” John Thompson, owner/operator of Bad Cat Amps, had said upon his return. “His expertise and vision have always set the standard for what a great amplifier should be. The Era 30 is a testament to his legacy and our shared commitment to delivering the ultimate tone experience.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about amps
Marshall JCM900 Studio

“It might not be the ‘Marshall sound’ your grandad loves, but for those who revere the harder-edged sound Marshall brought us in the ’90s, it hits the spot”: Marshall Studio 900 head and combo review
Two Notes Reload II

“Doesn’t just enhance your rig, it redefines it”: Two Notes’ reimagined Reload II seeks to end the reactive load box debate – and quash the competition from Universal Audio and Boss in the process
Brian May Gibson SJ-200

“That’s a little nod to a friend of mine. Freddie’s always with me”: Brian May’s new Gibson 12-string signature guitar has a subtle tribute to Freddie Mercury that you might have missed
See more latest
Most Popular
Brian May Gibson SJ-200
“That’s a little nod to a friend of mine. Freddie’s always with me”: Brian May’s new Gibson 12-string signature guitar has a subtle tribute to Freddie Mercury that you might have missed
Tunerette Clip-on Tuner
“Add a dash of smokin’ style to your tuning game”: Keef and Clapton fans, rejoice – Tunerette honors the heyday of rock ‘n’ roll with a clip-on tuner that looks like a cigarette
Richie Sambora, Orianthi, Phil X
“Wanna sing with me?”: Phil X and Richie Sambora team up as two eras of Bon Jovi combine to perform Livin’ on a Prayer at LA benefit concert
Nathan East performs on stage at the Yamaha booth during Day 2 of The 2025 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California
“On Footloose, and Love Will Follow, I also use it. I do my impersonation of a guitarist”: How session veteran Nathan East managed to make his bass sound like a guitar on these Kenny Loggins hits
Joey Molland performs onstage at the City Winery in New York City on July 5, 2017
“An unbelievably special musician, and an amazing person”: Joey Molland, guitarist, singer, last surviving original member of Badfinger, dies at 77
Sam Fender performs on Day 2 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 26, 2023 in Leeds, England
“Exactly the kind of thing the Instagram algorithm won’t be injecting into your eyeballs every time you log on”: February 2025 Guitar World Editors’ Picks
Joe Bonamassa
“I am beyond blown away that this is now in my possession”: Joe Bonamassa now owns Rory Gallagher’s Number 1 Rangemaster – the same treble booster that gave Brian May his tonal breakthrough
(L-R) Dominic Miller, Chris Maas, and Sting perform onstage at the 2024 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 28, 2024 in Dana Point, California
“They’re really good guitar parts. I highly respect Andy Summers, and I don’t want to mess with what he’s done”: Sting’s longtime guitarist finds everything in the Police’s catalog “playable” – but says this song is the band’s most challenging to nail
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $524 on a Charvel, get $530 off an American-made Fender, plus all the week's biggest savings
Rick Beato
“Is this the return of the guitar solo? There’s two of them!” Rick Beato names the Chappell Roan mega-hit that’s ushered in a new age of pop guitar solos