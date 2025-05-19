Thomann has acquired Hughes & Kettner – and is promising a bright future for the German amp giant championed by Alex Lifeson and Tommy Thayer

Music retail giant Thomann has confirmed it has acquired the German amp manufacturer Hughes & Kettner brand, which over the years has been favored by players like Rush's Alex Lifeson and Kiss's Tommy Thayer.

While the sale was initially dicussed by Thomas Blug, the founder of BluGuitar, in a YouTube video, the news has now been officially confirmed in a statement.

“As of May 1, 2025, Thomann has acquired the Hughes & Kettner brand,” reads the statement. “This only affects the Hughes & Kettner brand and its products, while HK Audio will remain independent. With this acquisition, Thomann aims to further develop the brand, infuse it with fresh ideas, expand its market presence, and ensure the long-term preservation of the renowned amplifier maker's tradition.”

According to Blug, who had worked at the amp company for 27 years, there were “rumors for a couple of months going on in the scene”.

“Definitely, I had good times and I had bad times but more good times, of course, but it kind of hurts to hear this is now in other people's hands. Hughes & Kettner is being sold to Thomann – well, the biggest and most successful dealer on the planet.”

Blug also visited the village – and even the building – where the company started, and took a trip down memory lane, informing his audience about the brand's rich history. “The whole company started in a very small village, literally out of a garage. But in this building here, exactly this building, we came up with Tubeman, all the sound machines. I'm talking Crunch Master, Metal Shredder, Bass Master, the CF-100, the ATS 100... I went through this door many, many times – so I'm just wondering where this will lead to."

Hughes & Kettner goes back to 1984 and began life as a family affair. Founded by brothers Hand and Lothar Stamer in Saarland, Germany, the company has since earned a reputation for its innovative technology paired with traditional craftsmanship.



In 1989, for instance, it offered reportedly the first realistic speaker emulation device, the Red Box, while in 1997, it developed the Rotosphere, a tube-powered pedal that simulated the sound of a rotary cabinet. According to Thomann, these shared values – the “hands-on” mentality and regional roots – made the acquisition organic.

Alex Lifeson performing live onstage, with Hughes & Kettner amplifiers behind him (Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)

“The acquisition of Hughes & Kettner is not merely an expansion of our portfolio, but also a continuation of our shared roots and values,” explains Hans Thomann, Managing Director of Thomann GmbH.

“We have been offering Hughes & Kettner products since 1995 and deeply appreciate the brand's innovation and quality. Through this acquisition, we aim to ensure that Hughes & Kettner remains a brand with a strong character and a clear identity.”

It will make for an interesting future for the beloved amp giant. Thanks to its Harley Benton brand, Thomann already has one in-house amp name in its stable. Could this pave the way for more affordable Hughes & Kettner builds? Only time will tell.

In more recent Thomann news, the German retailer has announced a new partnership with Fender on two exclusive new lines of Fender Stratocasters – the Thomann American Strat and Mexican Strat.