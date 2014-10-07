Aristides Instruments Launches 060 Guitar and Music Video Featuring Timo Somers

To launch its new guitar, the 060 model, Aristides Instruments has premiered a music video featuring Delain guitarist Timo Somers.

The 060 is a one-piece constructed, 25.5-inch scale electric guitar available with passive or active electronics. It is made of a tone material called Arium (more on that below).

The passive models come equipped with Seymour Duncan or Bare Knuckle pickups. A five-way switch combined with a single volume control and single tone provide for a wide variety of pickup configurations. The active models are available with Seymour Duncan Blackouts, EMG81/60 combo and EMG 57/66 combo, a three-way toggle super switch, a single volume and a single tone control.

All components, for passive and active models, are MEC Electronics. The C-shaped neck is 1.65 inches wide at the nut and topped off with a compound (12”-16”) radius ebony fretboard fitted with 24 medium jumbo frets. Hardware is available in chrome, black or gold finishes and includes a Hipshot Hardtail with Atristides custom made stainless steel Tone Block or Floyd Rose Original tremolo, Hipshot Griplock tuners and Schaller straplocks.

Each guitar is set up with a Graphtech Black Tusq nut or Floyd Rose locking nut, D’Addario Nickel Wound XL 10-56 strings and outfitted with an anti-theft security microchip. Available in matte black, white high gloss or Deep Sky Blue Matte Metallic finishes the guitar ships with a Gator XL hard case.

“From my early years on, I had a love for super Strats," Somers said. "I played a lot of them before I found out I wasn't really satisfied with their tone and moved on to other kinds of guitars. I started playing Aristides a few years ago and found 'my guitars.'

"I love my Aristides 070 deeply, I tour the world with it and have recorded a fair amount of albums with it. When I heard Aristides was going to make a six-string version of that with the vibe of a super Strat, I was very excited and decided to give it a chance. I was blown away. This is officially the first super Strat that actually outplays any other one when it comes to playability but more importantly sounds so rich, fat and dynamic.

"The Aristides 060 is the first super strat where you don't have to sacrifice playability for tone. It sounds huge and plays equally well. As any other Aristides guitar: it kicks wood in the nuts.”

MORE ON ARIUM: Arium has no fiber structure. This allows it to vibrate three dimensionally, increasing sustain and volume. Arium also does not contain water so it is more stable and requires less maintenance. By creating an exoskeleton design using a semi-monocoque construction, sound waves can resonate throughout the entire instrument without disruption, providing the player and listener with an improved aural experience.

MSRP: $2,223 EURO or $2,810 US, excluding VAT

For more about Aristides Instruments, visit aristidesinstruments.com. For more about Somers, visit timosomers.com.