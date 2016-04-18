'Ballad of the Dreadnought' Celebrates an Iconic Martin Guitar

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Ballad of the Dreadnoughtis a new film—narrated by actor and Martin player Jeff Daniels—that traces the rise of the Martin Dreadnought.

It’s a legend that began on a humble wooden workbench in a dusty factory in 1916. The instrument made that day was a guitar with a startling design created by America’s leading guitar maker—C.F. Martin & Co. of Nazareth, Pennsylvania. In time, the model would become one of the world’s most iconic instruments, shaping the sound of American music.

For 100 years, the Martin Dreadnought has been the musical companion for countless musicians. From Crosby, Stills and Nash—who used a D-45 during their first-ever live show at Woodstock—to Seth Avett, who has discovered countless songs waiting inside his Martin D-35, these artists lovingly recall moments where they stood proudly alongside their trusted Martin Dreadnoughts.

Ballad of the Dreadnought features interviews with Martin Guitar’s Chairman and CEO, Chris Martin IV, plus Crosby, Stills and Nash, Steve Miller, Rosanne Cash, Vince Gill, Del McCoury, Dick Boak, Jason Isbell, Seth Avett and Sturgill Simpson, to name just a few.

Fans can see the film starting May 5 at martinguitar.com. There's also a special screening of the film at New York City's TriBeCa Screening Room 6 p.m. May 4. You can enter to win two tickets to the NYC screening (plus a new Martin Dreadnought Junior guitar) right here. Tickets also are available for an April 23 screening of the film at the Triangle in Costa Mesa, California. Head here for details.

"As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Martin Dreadnought, we want all Martin players to know that every time you take your guitar out and strum a sound that tickles your throat and fills your heart where the stuff of life is stirring, we made you—we gave you—this."