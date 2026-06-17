“The most important and influential bass guitarist in the 66-year history of the Precision”: Fender honors legendary Motown bass great with recreation of James Jamerson’s workhorse bass

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Jamerson’s beloved Precision Bass has been recreated in all its vintage, warm-voiced glory

Fender James Jamerson 1962 Precision Bass
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender is celebrating the legacy of a Motown legend with the James Jamerson 1962 Precision Bass – a reissue of a bass that “changed what the low end was capabl