NAMM 2017: Black Cat Pedals Announces New Stereo Black Cat Vibe

(Image credit: Black Cat Pedals)

Black Cat Pedals has announced the new Stereo Black Cat Vibe Univibe-style effect pedal.

From the company:

The Stereo Black Cat Vibe uses the same circuit as its legendary predecessor, with the addition of two exciting new features:

1. Second output jack for true stereo operation, and

2. Enhanced power supply circuitry to accommodate 12V DC power, or 12V AC (like the original).

That's right, the new Stereo Black Cat Vibe now runs on DC power, which makes it compatible with any multi-pedal brick type power supply unit that can supply 12V DC with a minimum current of 400mA.

The Black Cat Vibe has garnered a reputation among many as the best Univibe effect ever made, and has been used by Trey Anastasio, Steve Lukather, Scott Henderson, Michael Landau, Elliott Randall, and many others.

The Black Cat Vibe uses a flashing incandescent lamp and four photocells to create its distinctive sound. This is an essential part of accurately creating the authentic Univibe effect. The new Black Cat Vibe features our custom 3D printed Black Cat Dome to shield this part of the circuit and create the proper environment for optimal response.

Features:

* Same circuit as the original Black Cat Vibe

* Custom fabricated Metallic Silver enclosure - Made the USA

* Custom 3D printed Black Cat Dome lamp/LDR cover - Made in USA

* Second output for true stereo operation

* Expression pedal jack for manual speed control

* Comes with 12V DC power adapter

* Hand-wired, Boutique-quality, Made in USA

The new Stereo Black Cat Vibe retails for $325.Check out BlackCatPedals.com for further information.