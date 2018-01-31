Bose Debuts T8S, T4S ToneMatch Stereo Mixers, S1 Pro Multi-Position PA System

Bose has announced its new eight-channel T8S ToneMatch mixer and the four-channel T4S ToneMatch mixer and S-1 Pro Multi-Position PA System.

Bose T8S and T4S (Image credit: Bose)

From the company:

Compact and portable, both the T8S and T4S are gig-ready. Their rugged enclosures have a protective, magnetically-coupled cover to protect controls and connectors. A chassis-bottom insert allows the use of standard mounting accessories to keep the mixers in reach during performances.

The performer-focused and compact eight-channel T8S ToneMatch Mixer is intuitive to operate, with illuminated, stage-friendly tactile controls, an easy-to-read display and scene recall. ToneMatch processing presets with the powerful and advanced DSP engine (including studio-quality effects and Bose zEQ equalization, which redefines low, mid and high ranges for each ToneMatch preset) making it easy for musicians to take control of their music. When used with Bose L1 and F1 systems, the T8S provides full end-to-end tonal optimization.

Each T8S channel has dedicated ToneMatch, EQ, dynamics and effects. The T8S effects includes compressor, limiter, de-esser, noise gate, chorus, flanger, phaser, tremolo, delay and reverb functions. Tap tempo delay and a chromatic tuner are built-in. Aux send 1 has a dedicated reverb of its own while a master output EQ helps compensate for venue acoustics.

The T8S offers high-density connectivity unparalleled in a small digital stereo mixer. Eight high-quality audio preamps with XLR-combo jacks accommodate microphones or instruments, with switchable phantom power. Two Aux inputs allow for additional source inputs. Outputs include four aux sends, balanced quarter-inch TRS and XLR stereo outputs and an independent headphone output. USB-A and USB-B connections allow for USB drive playback or PC/Mac interface. The T8S includes a ToneMatch power supply. Dimensions are 8.4” x 12.25” x 3.25” (214 mm x 311 mm x 83 mm).

The four-channel T4S offers most of the same features as the T8S, except for the following differences: the T4S features an Aux send count of two, and outputs to either quarter-inch TRS balanced stereo or dual ToneMatch links—designed to send digital audio to L1 Model 1S/II systems while receiving power on the same provided ToneMatch cable. The final difference between the mixers is the T8S exclusive output meter. Dimensions are 8.4” x 7.25” x 3.25” (214 mm x 184 mm x 83 mm).

The T8S and T4S will be available late February 2018 with U.S. MSRP’s of $899 and $599, respectively.

Bose S1 Pro Multi-Position PA System (Image credit: Bose)

Bose S1 Pro Multi-Position PA System

Designed for singer-songwriters, DJs, other musicians and general PA use, and drawing upon the award-winning technology developed for the lauded Bose L1 and F1 portable loudspeaker systems, the Bose S1 Pro allows users to sound great anywhere.

At only 15 lbs (6.8 kg) and with dimensions of 13" x 9.5" x 11.2" (330 x 241 x 286 mm) (easily fitting in an airplane’s overhead compartment), the ultra-portable and rugged S1 Pro is lightweight and designed for effortless transport using the convenient carry-handle.

The S1 Pro is engineered to be used in four different positions to accommodate a wide range of applications—tilt-back, elevated, mounted on a speaker stand, or placed on its side (as a floor monitor). Built-in sensors detect positional changes and trigger Auto EQ, which automatically recalibrates the system’s internal settings for each different placement/application, ensuring that users always sound their best with optimum sound in any position.

The S1 Pro comes with a three-channel mixer. Reverb and tone controls are featured on two channels with XLR / quarter-inch combo jacks, and a third channel is for either 3.5 mm (1/8”) line-in or wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, a line-out jack offers easy expansion to other systems.

Using the wireless channel, music can be played from a mobile device easily using Bluetooth streaming (great for pre-produced backing tracks or background music), while getting great sound quickly with integrated ToneMatch processing for microphones and instruments. Additionally, users can enjoy hours of play on-the-go with the S1 Pro’s optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery; a special setting and intelligent circuitry offer a choice between trickle charge or dedicated full-power charge.

Bose S1 Pro key features:

High-output sound from a small, convenient system that is ready to perform whenever and wherever

Lightweight, ultra-portable enclosure is designed to transport effortlessly using the convenient carry-handle

Onboard three-channel mixer offers independent ToneMatch, reverb and EQ controls on two channels (XLR / quarter-inch combo inputs), with a dedicated channel for either wired (3.5 mm) or wireless Bluetooth music sources (offering streaming from mobile devices with one-touch pairing)

Multiple positions with Auto EQ ensure that users always sound their best, regardless of placement orientation

Speaker-stand compatibility, for standard 35-mm pole mounts

Optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows users to perform anywhere for hours

An optional rugged backpack-style carrying case with special storage compartment (for cables and accessories) further enhances portability

The S1 Pro multi-position PA system is currently available with a U.S. MSRP of $599 (optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery is also available at $99 U.S. MSRP).

