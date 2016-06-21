Boss Introduces Free Tuner App for Smartphones and Tablets

Boss has just introduced a free tuner app designed for smartphones and tablets.

From the company:

The new Boss Tuner App brings Boss’s trusted chromatic tuning technology to iOS and Android mobile devices. Available as a free download, the convenient app features the look of the best-selling TU-3 pedal tuner, and provides accurate on-the-go tuning for guitar, bass, ukulele, and other instruments. The app also works well as a visual pitch-checking tool for practicing vocalists.

In 1983, Boss launched the TU-12, the world’s first automatic chromatic tuner, and has remained an industry leader in electronic tuner technology ever since. Today’s Boss tuner lineup includes many unique hardware models, offering musicians and educators top-quality solutions for a wide range of applications. The Boss Tuner App expands the range into the world of mobile apps for the first time, offering a go-everywhere tuning solution for current Boss users and anyone who needs accurate tuning on the move.

With its intuitive TU-3 interface and display style, the Boss Tuner App will be immediately familiar to users of the top-selling stompbox tuner for guitar and bass. The 21-segment meter and note display provide instant tuning feedback, and two arrow indicators clearly show when a note is in tune. The app can also play audible reference pitches, allowing users to tune by ear if desired. A newsfeed is included in the app as well, delivering up-to-date information on Boss products and the artists who use them.

The Boss Tuner App is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more, visit BossUS.com.