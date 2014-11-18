Breakthrough: Overview of New Boss Effect Pedals and Amps for 2014

Below, check out an overview of Boss' new products for 2014.

From the company:

Boss has always been about helping musicians make killer music. But stability is overrated, and brand boredom is the kiss of death. That's why we're completely revamping our game, never resting on our laurels or rehashing old ideas.

We're pouring our insatiable musical curiosity and the expertise we've honed since launching our first product in 1976 into becoming a company that continuously creates innovative sounds. All so that musicians can express themselves more freely through that life-changing medium of music.

At Boss, we don't fear failure. We fear standing still. We're breaking through to recreate ourselves.

Follow along with #BOSSbreakthrough on Facebook and Twitter and tell us how Boss pedals inspire you to unleash your creativity!

RC-1 LOOP STATION

The addictive fun of looping for all guitarists/bassists.

The easiest looper with proven quality and reliability of Boss

Newly designed loop indicator displays Rec/Overdub/Play at a glance

Battery operation and 12 minutes of stereo recording time for unbridled creativity

For more information, head here and check out a demo of the RC-1 Loop Station by guitarist Joe Robinson.

FS-7 DUAL FOOTSWITCH

A compact, tough and versatile dual footswitch designed for your pedal board.

Head here for more information.

BD-2W BLUES DRIVER

Responsiveness out-shined with a modernized vintage vibe.

• Classic Blues Driver grit taken to a new level with all-analog discrete circuit

• Standard mode captures the classic BD-2 sound

• Custom mode offers a premium stomp experience with new body and sustain

Head here for more information, and watch this demo video featuring Kaleb Rose:

SD-1W SUPER OVERDRIVE

The sweet overdrive tone has a prime redesign.

• Legendary Overdrive highly refined with all-analog discrete circuit

• Standard mode captures the classic SD-1 sound

• Custom mode delivers the ultimate tone experience with new tonal range and gain

For more information, head here and check out the video below featuring Kaleb Rose:

DM-2W DELAY

The legendary analog delay is back with a modern edge.

• Premium all-analog circuit with BBD (bucket brigade device) for the true reproduction of the vintage DM-2 Delay sound

• Standard mode for authentic DM-2 tone with 20-300 ms delay time

• Custom mode provides warm-yet-clear delay sound and over twice the delay time

For more information, head here and watch the demo video below.

BLUES CUBE GUITAR AMP

Authentic tube tone and response for top gigs.

• Roland’s Tube Logic design delivers the interactive tonal behaviors of fine tuned vintage tube amplifiers

• Independent Clean and Crunch channels plus unique Dual Tone mode to expand tonal possibilities

• Classic open-back design with stylish, modern look and a vintage vibe

For more information, head here and watch the video below.

CUBE-10GX GUITAR AMP

Customizable tones for jamming and practice.

• Compact 10W guitar amp with custom-designed 8-inch speaker

• 3 COSM amp types: Clean, Crunch, and Lead

• Extra COSM amps via the free CUBE KIT app for iOS and Android

• Chorus, delay,reverb and 3-band EQ onboard

For more information, head here.