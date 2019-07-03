Catalinbread Announces New Limited Edition Dirty Little Secret Red Mod

Catalinbread has announced the Dirty Little Secret Red Mod, a limited edition version of its Dirty Little Secret plexi-style overdrive.

According to Catalinbread, the new offering boasts a more refined set of gain stages that cuts through the low-mids of the original. There’s also more “blistering, amp-smashing gain across both modes, as well as a more hi-fi EQ section and a fully-balanced—yet still very much Marshall—tonal profile.”

Features on the Dirty Little Secret Red Mod include two distinct voicings—"Super Lead" and "Super Bass"—switchable via an internal slider switch, a full three-knob “treble-middle-bass” tone control complement that reproduces exactly the tone circuits of the Super Lead and Super Bass amps, and a Presence trimpot (accessible by removing the bottom plate) that allows for fine-tuning of presence and high treble frequencies.

Catalinbread is offering the Dirty Little Secret Limited Edition Red Mod for $189.99. Only 100 units will be made available.

For more information or to purchase, head to Catalinbread.com.