C.F. Martin Guitars Introduces Eric Clapton Signature Model 000-28 and 000-45

Guitar Center, in partnership with Eric Clapton and C.F. Martin Guitars, has commissioned a limited edition of two of the finest and most desirable Martin instruments ever made — hand crafted to Eric Clapton’s personal specification by the C.F. Martin Custom Shop.

  • Based on the legendary 14 fret 000-45 body style first introduced in 1934, these exquisite guitars are uniquely appointed with “Crossroads” pearl inlays and bear the personal, hand-written signatures of Clapton and Chris Martin on the Certificate Of
  • Authenticity and sound hole label.

[[ Learn about Guitar Center's entire Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Collection featuring five limited-edition, signature and replica models from Gibson, Fender and Martin. ]]

Constructed from the finest and rarest tone woods, they are available in two versions — either Brazilian or Madagascar Rosewood. Quantities are necessarily limited and Guitar Center is the exclusive retailer in the USA. A significant portion of the proceeds from these guitars will benefit Eric Clapton’s “Crossroads Centre,” an international center for healing.

Here's more information about each guitar:

000-45EC “Crossroads” Madagascar Rosewood

• Limited edition of 30 guitars maximum in US; 25 guitars maximum for rest of the world.
• Madagascar Rosewood back and sides
• Eric Clapton signature inlaid between 19th and 20th frets
• Style 45 Snowflake Inlays
• “Crossroads” symbol inlaid in Mother Of Pearl into both ends of bridge
• Vintage correct hide glue
• Natural finish only
• Grained Ivoroid binding
• Custom Eric Clapton "Crossroads" case and strap
• Hand-signed by Chris Martin on sound hole label and Certificate Of Authenticity
• Hand-signed by Eric Clapton on sound hole label and Certificate Of Authenticity
Price: $12,999.99

000-45EC “Crossroads” Brazilian Rosewood

• Limited edition of 12 guitars maximum in USA; six guitars maximum for rest of the world.
• Brazilian Rosewood version of 000-45EC Madagascar described above.
• C.F. Martin to provide CITES documentation upon request to customer.
Price: $49,999.99

000-28EC “Crossroads” Madagascar Rosewood

• Limited edition of 75 guitars maximum in USA; 75 guitars maximum for rest of the world.
• Madagascar Rosewood back and sides
• Eric Clapton signature inlaid between 19th and 20th frets
• Style 42 Snowflake Inlays
• “Crossroads” symbol inlaid in Mother Of Pearl into the head-plate
• Natural finish only
• Grained Ivoroid binding
• Custom Eric Clapton "Crossroads" case and strap
• Hand-signed by Chris Martin on sound hole label and Certificate Of Authenticity
• Hand-signed by Eric Clapton on sound hole label and Certificate Of Authenticity
Price: $5,999.99

For more information on the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Collection, visit guitarcenter.com/Clapton.

NYC Guitar Center photos by Guitar World

