Dean Markley Unveils SR2000 Bass Strings

In the physics of music, the greatest moments are often achieved after a moment of tension. Dean Markley has applied this basic principle to its renewed SR2000 bass strings.

Offering a mix of mass, tension and other engineering marvels, these strings provide a big, meaty bass tone and a revved-up performance that feels like a smooth-running machine. Whether they’re thumped, slapped, picked, or caressed, SR2000 bass strings return the love with tone, resonance and unwavering sustain.

Every maker has their own recipe for bass strings, and here it is no different.

With the exception of strings smaller than .050, all Dean Markley bass strings are made with compound winding in smaller incremental sizes of premium-quality wire. The winding directions are reversed between layers to cross-hatch the covers, making the string smoother.

Dean Markley has achieved the ideal core-to-cover balance for SR2000 Bass strings.

You can grab a set in Light (L), Medium Light (ML), Medium Custom (MC) or Medium (MED) gauges for 4-string, 5-string, or 6-string bass, and in MC for 7-string bass.

List Price Starts at $24.99

For more about Dean Markley strings, stop by deanmarkley.com.