Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars Offers New Models and Finishes

The latest newsletter from Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars has announced a few new models and finishes.

New models include the Set Neck Z-Glide StrettaVita and Zenyatta (See photos in the gallery below). The Tagliare Z-Glide Custom is now in available in new finish options, including Cherry Sunburst, Trans Wine and Retro Blonde (Again, check out the photos below).

The company also is now shipping left-handed models.

For more information on all the above and more, visit deanzelinsky.com.