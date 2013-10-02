Demo Video: Epiphone Ultra-339 Guitar with NanoMag Pickup System and USB Output

Below, check out a just-published (September 30) demo video of Epiphone's Ultra-339 guitar.

In the clip, Will Jones (aka Dr. Epiphone) and Aljon Go visit Sweetwater to demonstrate the ins and outs of the semi-hollowbody model.

From Guitar World's recent review of the Ultra-339:

"Nearly perfect since its introduction in 1958, the semihollow ES-335 is one of the most versatile electric guitars ever developed. With its new Ultra-339 model, Epiphone has improved the classic semihollow guitar design by using a smaller body and adding updates, like a NanoMag pickup system and a USB output.

"As a result, the Ultra-339 provides greater playing comfort, a variety of acoustic-electric and classic electric tones and the ability to plug into a computer to control amp and effect emulation software without an external I/O device, all without sacrificing the sexy looks, awesome sound and exceptional playability that have made the ES-style semihollow electric a timeless instrument."

For the video portion of Guitar World's review, head HERE.

For more about this guitar, visit epiphone.com. To check out this guitar at Sweetwater, visit sweetwater.com.