The Waits Seyfert 001E feels like a custom guitar with premium components and fine craftsmanship for discerning musicians.

The design of the Seyfert Models is intended to give artists fierce tone with stylish looks and high end appointments. The Seyfert models offer an array of wood and finish options along with a pallet of pick up options to truly complement any style.

Here Paul Riario shares a taste of this fine instrument.

Find out more at waitsinstruments.com