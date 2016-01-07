DiMarzio Introduces Dark Matter and Velorum Covers for Steve Vai Gravity Storm Pickups

DiMarzio announces the release of Gravity Storm hum-canceling pickups for electric guitars with special edition Dark Matter and Velorum covers in Neck (DP262F, DP264F) and Bridge (DP263F, DP265F) models.

Gravity Storm Neck and Bridge Model humbuckers were designed for Steve Vai, and he has used them since their 2012 introduction. Steve is always a master of creativity, looking to extend boundaries with his music and art. In that spirit of inventiveness, Steve worked with DiMarzio to design two special edition pickup covers for the Gravity Storm pickups.

The Dark Matter humbuckers feature a custom pickup grill, with a host of gear patterns reminiscent of a clock. The design is cut all the way through the satin nickelcover, allowing the pickup bobbins below to show through. The Velorum pickup covers depict Steve’s custom Vai logo etched into a polished gold cover and nestled in a burst of lines radiating out from the logo. Both the Dark Matter and Velorum (top pic) special edition humbuckers are available in F-spacing only.

DiMarzio’s Dark Matter and Velorum Neck and Bridge pickups are made in the U.S.A., and may now be ordered for immediate delivery. Suggested List Price for Dark Matter is $199.99 each (MAP/Street Price $139.99).

Suggested List Price for Velorum is $169.99 each (MAP/Street Price $124.99).

For more information about the new special edition pickups, visit dimarzio.com.