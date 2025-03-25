“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio

The two new models take the Les Paul Standard recipe down memory lane, with uncovered 'Double Classic White' humbuckers

Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has announced the arrival of the Double Trouble Les Paul, offering an appealing combination of uncovered 'Classic White' humbuckers and faded Vintage nitrocellulose finishes, in a limited-edition run.

Guitar World first reported on the models after we got a glimpse of them at Gibson’s NAMM 2025 showcase, noting the line appeared to be inspired by the firm's legal wrangle with DiMarzio (over the use of the PAF name and the latter’s trademark on cream color humbucker designs, or Double-Cream pickups).

The two new models encompass a ‘50s and ‘60s-styled Les Paul Standard, both of which come with a choice of Vintage Cherry and Tobacco Bursts – and a pair of pointedly-titled ‘Classic White’ humbuckers.

As Gibson notes on its site, “The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll with these new, limited-edition Les Paul Standards”.

That said, the spec is no joke. Both models feature non-weight relieved mahogany bodies with carved maple caps, mahogany necks, and Indian rosewood fretboards boasting 22 medium jumbo frets and trapezoid inlays. But atop that canvas, they are painted with decade-specific twists.

The ‘50s model serves a period-correct neck profile and gets its sonic character from uncovered Burstbucker 1 and Burstbucker 2 humbuckers. They combine Alnico II magnets and new Double Classic White bobbins for an “elegant vintage vibe”.

The standard LP electronics configuration of two Volume and two Tone knobs (here hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitors) and a three-way pickup toggle also presides here.

Its all-nickel hardware includes an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, an aluminum stop bar tailpiece, and Vintage Deluxe tuners with keystone buttons.

Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble

(Image credit: Gibson)

As for its ‘60s counterpart, players will find a SlimTaper neck profile and Burstbucker 61R and Burstbucker 61T pickups for distinction.

Those uncovered ‘buckers also utilize Double Classic White bobbins but mix up the magnets by opting for Alnico 5 for something brighter and altogether more aggressive. They are hand-wired with audio taper potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors.

The same ABR-1 bridge has carried over, but its tuners have been swapped for Grover Romotmatics with kidney buttons.

Notably, the two Double Trouble six-strings are also differentiated by their retro-tinted finishes.

“The finish colors are ‘Vintage’ variations on our standard nitrocellulose lacquer finishes,” explains Gibson.

“Our [usual] standard gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finishes represent the finishes on brand-new models from the [era]... while the full-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer Vintage finishes on the Les Paul Standard Double Trouble models are slightly faded when compared to the standard versions, like the subtly faded light vintage aging that occurs over several years.”

Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble

(Image credit: Gibson)

Overall, it gives the impression of a sun-faded colorway, which helps heighten the old-school aesthetic.

It is something that famously happened to Jason Isbell’s prized 1959 ‘Red Eye’ Les Paul – formerly owned by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King. Its finish had faded into its unmistakable 'Red Eye' visage after sitting in the window display of a guitar store.

Only 500 guitars will be made in each color, equating to a pool of 2,000 guitars across the run. They are priced at $2,799 each and come with a Gibson hard shell guitar case.

Head to Gibson to learn more about the Les Paul Standard ’50s Double Trouble and Les Paul Standard ‘60s Double Trouble, respectively.

NEW Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s and '60s Double Trouble Guitars | NAMM 2025 - YouTube NEW Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s and '60s Double Trouble Guitars | NAMM 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

Gibson’s release expands on what is already proving a busy year for the brand. It has teamed up with Warren Haynes for a much-anticipated, P-90-loaded signature Les Paul, with Brian May for an interstellar 12-string acoustic, returned to the archives to reprise its long-forgotten Superstrat era, and resurrected the Dave Grohl, and Ghost-approved RD.

Gibson has also claimed a major victory in its ongoing legal battle with Dean, as a court ruling found – for a second time – that Dean was infringing on Gibson’s trademark with its Z and V-shaped designs.

