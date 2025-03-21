“We’ve added more versatility into the Strat footprint”: Lollar looks to breathe new life into Strat single coils with the Super-Casters – gold foil-covered pickups with a “larger than life” sound

With bigger and longer magnets, the Super-Casters serve up classic Strat sounds and then some

Lollar Pickups is celebrating 30 years of tone sculpting in style with its brand-new Super-Caster pickups, offering a unique approach to the traditional Stratocaster pickup design.

The gold foil-covered single-coil pickups share the same footprint as standard Strat pups, but offer “an entirely unique design” headlined by larger, longer magnets.

The coils are more old-school in their design, too, and that vintage-modern blend results in the set delivering “a punchy, present sound with more body and a bit more output than most Strats”.

The middle position especially has come under a great deal of attention. The Super-Casters look to offer “classic chime” aplenty, with a signature “glassy Strat ‘quack’” in the in-between positions. As such, traditionalists and those looking for something a little more left-field can be equally satisfied.

Then there’s the outrageously good-looking design: the pickups are housed in an open-top metal ring with a brass mesh insert that pertains a certain retro chic while still standing out from the Strat pickup crowd.

“The Super-Caster pickup set offers more dynamic range and output with extended harmonics and robust bottom end,” says Lollar.

Lollar Super-Caster Pickups

(Image credit: Lollar Pickups)

However, its DC resistance figures – 5.8K, 5.4K, and 6.2K in the neck, middle, and bridge positions, respectively – are a little misleading, Lollar says.

Sure, they're said to clean up nicely, and are pleasingly reactive to a player's pick attack, but they're “loud and proud”, too. Consequently, “harmonics sustain and linger past what conventional single coil pickups offer”.

With these pickups deviating from the typical Strat recipe, it begs the question of which player they are best suited for.

“What we've done is added a lot of versatility into the Strat footprint,” says production Manager Kevin Moe. “So it's gonna work really well for anyone who wants a different characteristic out of their Strat. It's got a larger sound, it's got a big attack and the big magnets respond really well to bending.

“It's gonna hit really hard with rock, funk, and blues, but I think they could work really well for ambient players that use a lot of effects and want to maintain clarity and even jazz players.”

The pickups debuted at NAMM 2025, where some big-name players took them for a spin. Among them was Mateus Asato – a reliable informant when it comes to exceptional tone – who said they sound “phenomenal”.

Lollar's all-new Super-Caster pickups are available now from $135 per pickup, and $270 for a set. If gold isn't your bag, there are also nickel and chrome options.

Head to Lollar to take a closer look.

The release comes after Lollar dropped hum-canceling Jazz bass pickups and a similarly stealthy P-90 recipe last year.

