Don Felder Demos Ernie Ball’s Ambient Delay and Expression Overdrive Pedals

In this clip from Ernie Ball, Don Felder tests out the company’s new Expression Series pedals; the Ambient Delay and Expression Overdrive.

The Expression Overdrive delivers everything from a hint of natural tube-amp-like overdrive and rhythm crunch to searing lead tones. It features settings for drive, boost and tone, with a foot-sweepable overdrive control, making it effortless to go from clean to all-out growl and everything in between.

“The ability to control with these pedals—how much overdrive you use, and the tonality of it—is just spectacular,” Felder says. “The sound of this overdrive pedal is really superb.”

The other pedal featured, Ernie Ball’s Ambient Delay, provides 50 milliseconds to one second of delay time layered with reverb, for everything from slap-back to extended repeats. It features settings for delay time and feedback, reverb level, and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes.

"The range of sounds for these pedals is amazing,” Felder adds. “Together, the combination really gives you the ability to increase the delay, fade in the delay pedal and the in-and-out on a section just seamlessly. It's really nice."

We had the opportunity to check out these pedals ourselves, and you can read the review right here.

Check out the video below, and for more information, visit ernieball.com.