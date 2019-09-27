DR Strings has long been synonymous with guitar string innovation, and its latest product line, Veritas, continues that tradition.

Veritas electric guitar strings maintain their tone, tuning stability and intonation thanks to the company's Coated Core Technology, a process of coating the strings’ round core wire to lock the wrap wire in place. The process also helps to extend string life by protecting the core from corrosion.

Additionally, Veritas' Quantum Nickel wrap wire gives players more power and brighter tone with greater flexibility and responsiveness. Count blues rock axeman Jared James Nichols a believer: "If you don’t know, I play rough. And these strings, they didn’t break. They kept in tune, kept staying there, kept giving me five step bends with ease and let me hold vibrato until the end of time."

The game-changing technology behind these strings doesn't stop at electric guitar. The same Coated Core Technology is also applied to Veritas acoustic guitar strings, which feature a phosphor bronze wrap wire that delivers a traditionally bright tone and natural feel.

(Image credit: DR Strings)

Veritas' coated core wire is unlike other coated or treated strings on the market. Other companies coat the finished string or the wrap wire, resulting in greater amounts of coating mass, which, according to DR, creates more damping due to the total amount of surface area being covered. Meanwhile, DR Strings' Coated Core Technology keeps the total amount of coating to a minimum, by only coating the core, which is the component of the string most subject to corrosion and resulting breakage.

Furthermore, when the wrap wire is applied onto the coated core, it compresses the coating, creating a micro-groove that holds the wrap wire in place like a cradle and prevents it from slipping. This improves tuning stability and intonation. The verdict? Pristine, long-lasting tone with every set.

All Veritas string sets include both standard plain steel and Xenon Power-Plain strings, which have increased output to balance with the wound strings.

For more, head over to drstrings.com/veritas.