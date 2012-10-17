Dunlop Introduces Way Huge Echo-Puss Analog Delay Pedal

Jim Dunlop has introduced the Way Huge Echo-Puss Analog Delay, which was designed by Way Huge founder and delay expert Jeorge Tripps.

The pedal was designed for players who want an organic analog delay pedal that lets fine-tune their delay sound with a simple user interface. It serves up 600ms of delay with a pair of gravelly voiced bucket-brigade chips.

A fully tweakable LFO modulation circuit allows you to add a liquid texture to the sound of the repeats. This edition is graced with custom artwork from artist Alan Forbes and is limited to 500 pieces.

For more information on the Way Huge Echo-Puss, plus audio samples and an interview with Tripps, head to jimdunlop.com.