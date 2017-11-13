Bob Dylan's Historic 1963 Martin Sells for $396,000

(Image credit: Photo Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)

A historic 1963 Martin that Bob Dylan played for over a decade—including his full set at George Harrison's legendary Concert for Bangladesh in 1971—has sold at auction for $396,000.

The auction for the guitar was held by Heritage Auctions, and took place on November 11 in Dallas. It was only the second known Dylan guitar to ever go to auction. The winning bidder requested to remain anonymous.

Dylan sold the guitar to his longtime guitar repairman, Larry Cragg, in 1977. Cragg has kept the guitar in a humidity-controlled environment, with loosened strings, ever since.

You can

watch a video of Dylan playing the guitar in question below.