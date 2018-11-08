EarthQuaker Devices Unveils New Black Ash Endangered Fuzz Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has released the Black Ash Endangered fuzz pedal. The limited edition pedal, with just 1,500 units produced worldwide, is a fuzz/overdrive that takes its cues from the legendary “three-knob” Tone Bender.

The Black Ash’s tones are achieved through a trio of controls: Volume, Fuzz and Top, the last of which adjusts key frequencies between 2kHz and 10kHz to select how “forward” the guitar sits in a full-band mix and helps to pair the pedal with different pickup types.

The pedal also features rare components in its construction, including paper-in-oil capacitors and NOS half-watt carbon composition resistors.

For more information, head over to EarthQuakerDevices.com.