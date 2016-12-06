EarthQuaker Devices Updates Its Top-Selling Pedals

EarthQuaker Devices has released updated and improved versions of its top-selling Dispatch Master, Speaker Cranker, Acapulco Gold and Afterneath pedals. The updated pedals are available now.
All four of the new V2 pedals feature soft-touch relay-based switching for truly silent and effortless operation with increased long-term durability.
The Dispatch Master and Speaker Cranker are outfitted with top-mounted input and output jacks for easier cable routing and to save space on cramped pedalboards.
Watch a demo video of the Dispatch Master here, and check out a complete list of the V2 updates below.
Dispatch Master
- Top mounted jacks
- Silent soft-touch relay based switching
- MAP - $195 USD
Speaker Cranker
- Top mounted jacks
- Silent soft-touch relay based switching
- MAP - $125 USD
Acapulco Gold
- Silent soft-touch relay based switching
- MAP - $125 USD
Afterneath
- Silent soft-touch relay based switching
- MAP - $225 USD
Find out more at EarthQuakerDevices.com.