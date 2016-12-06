EarthQuaker Devices Updates Its Top-Selling Pedals

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

EarthQuaker Devices has released updated and improved versions of its top-selling Dispatch Master, Speaker Cranker, Acapulco Gold and Afterneath pedals. The updated pedals are available now.

All four of the new V2 pedals feature soft-touch relay-based switching for truly silent and effortless operation with increased long-term durability.

The Dispatch Master and Speaker Cranker are outfitted with top-mounted input and output jacks for easier cable routing and to save space on cramped pedalboards.

Watch a demo video of the Dispatch Master here, and check out a complete list of the V2 updates below.

Dispatch Master

Top mounted jacks

Silent soft-touch relay based switching

MAP - $195 USD

Speaker Cranker

Top mounted jacks

Silent soft-touch relay based switching

MAP - $125 USD

Acapulco Gold

Silent soft-touch relay based switching

MAP - $125 USD

Afterneath

Silent soft-touch relay based switching

MAP - $225 USD

Find out more at EarthQuakerDevices.com.