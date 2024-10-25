“Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard

Featuring five handy utility boxes, the new collection promises to help players get the most out of their pedalboards and live rigs

Earthquaker Devices Utility Pedals
(Image credit: Earthquaker Devices)

Earthquaker Devices is bringing its “artistic flair” to the utility pedal market with five tiny pedals that it thinks are so rugged they come with a lifetime guarantee.

The line – comprising an A/B Box, an ABY Box, a Buffer/Preamp, a Buffer/Splitter, and a dual effects loop – is built with high-quality parts that can supposedly survive even the most grueling tours. Moreover, their tiny footprints make them ideal additions to pedalboards where real estate is at a premium.

