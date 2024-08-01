“An ambitious foray into uncharted territory”: Tired of over-complicated delay pedals? EarthQuaker Devices’ Silos might just be the answer

Meet EQD’s Multi-Generational Time Reflection Device – the no-nonsense compact delay pedal with settings you’ll actually use

EarthQuaker Devices has waded into the multi-mode compact delay market with the Silos – but the ‘Multi-Generational Time Reflection Device’ aims to do things a little differently to its competitors.

It started with a quest from EQD founder and gear hoarder Jamie Stillman to combine his favorite delays into one box. EQD describes it as “an ambitious foray into uncharted territory in finding a way to assemble them all together as one uncomplicated unit”.

