“An ambitious foray into uncharted territory”: Tired of over-complicated delay pedals? EarthQuaker Devices’ Silos might just be the answer

EarthQuaker Devices has waded into the multi-mode compact delay market with the Silos – but the ‘Multi-Generational Time Reflection Device’ aims to do things a little differently to its competitors.

It started with a quest from EQD founder and gear hoarder Jamie Stillman to combine his favorite delays into one box. EQD describes it as “an ambitious foray into uncharted territory in finding a way to assemble them all together as one uncomplicated unit”.

Stillman settled on three delay types, based on prized effects from his collection: digital, analog (inspired by the KMD analog delay), and tape (based on a vintage Echoplex).

That’s right: no reverse, no modulation, no weird phaser setting you’ll never, ever use. With three controls to tweak your delay – Mix, Time and Repeats – the Silos looks to be the antidote to today’s era of feature-stuffed delay pedals.

EQD has pushed practicality to the fore to get maximum functionality out of the Silos. Each of the three modes delivers up to a second of delay time, and can be tweaked via the onboard tap tempo footswitch and user-assignable expression control, while there are six onboard presets, which you can access on the fly.

Silos Multi-Generational Time Reflection Device Demo - YouTube Watch On

The Silos also features buffered bypass with tails, as well as EQD’s Flexi-Switch technology: hit the switch to turn the pedal on as usual; hold it for a momentary mode that turns off when you take your foot off.

With a $149 price tag, this is a bold play from EarthQuaker that puts it square in the ballpark of industry standards such as the Boss DD-3T and Dunlop Echoplex, which only feature one core sound and no presets.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are, however, other multi-mode delays for a little extra outlay – although most are sans presets – so it will be interesting to see how guitarists get on with the Silos.

For more info, head to EarthQuaker Devices.