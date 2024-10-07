“You have to be secure in yourself. I'm not intimidated to tell you to buy a Keeley pedal. If that tears my business apart, then my business sucks”: How Josh Scott built one of the world’s leading pedal firms by recommending his rivals

The JHS founder has become the internet’s go-to pedal guru. He tells GW about his pre-pedal days as a pawn-shop gear flipper, the Bad Monkey bubble – and the key to finding genuinely new guitar sounds

JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott
(Image credit: JHS Pedals)

Josh Scott has built one of the most successful independent pedal firms in the world by giving away his knowledge and recommending his rivals. Instead of being laughed out of the industry, it’s made him a hero to indie builders, a trusted resource for players and the internet’s go-to pedal historian, educator and tastemaker.

His knowledge – the product, as he tells Guitar World, of an obsessive personality, blue collar work ethic and misspent youth flipping pawn shop treasures – combined with a world-weary wit and an ability to tell a good story, has helped power JHS’ influence to once unimaginable heights.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

