Electra Guitars Introduces Omega Prime Model

Hot off the successful launch of the Omega guitar in the spring, Electra Guitars has announced the Omega Prime.

The Omega Prime embodies the same single-cutaway, solid body design as the original Omega and is geared for the modern player, with a number of exciting new looks.

The Omega Prime will initially be available in an assortment of wood, color and hardware combinations: Ceruse; Flame Maple; White with Gold; and Black with Gold. It retains the iconic Electra Guitars’ "Wave" headstock and player-friendly features such as a sculpted heel (for easier fretboard access) and a belly cut for comfort.

The Ceruse, White and Black Omega Primes have a vintage, C-shaped neck that sports an all-ebony fretboard with Jumbo nickel/silver frets, genuine Mother of Pearl Block inlays and a GraphTech Tusq nut. The Flame Maple has a maple fretboard with tortoise block inlays.

Electra Guitars is continuing its partnership with industry leaders for the hardware including Tonepros/Kluson Deluxe Tuning Machines, TonePros locking Tune-o-matic Bridges and also their locking Stop Tailpiece.

For the ultimate in tonal selection, the Omega Prime includes the highly regarded Electra Guitars Magnaflux Humbucker Pickups (custom wound Alnico V's with coil split).

The Omega Prime will retail for $1,269, with an estimated street price starting at $979. They will be available from Electra Guitars Authorized Dealers and will start shipping in November.

For more about Electra Guitars, visit electraguitar.com.