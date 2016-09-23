Electric Guitar Built from Scratch in Seven Minutes in Time-Lapse Video

Luthier Patrick Hufschmid has shared a great time-lapse video of himself building one of his recent guitars. The video shows the detail and precision that goes into making a fine electric guitar and offers insight into the numerous steps and care that are involved.

“So I filmed myself during some ‘guitar building moments’ in which you can watch me build a six-string Hufschmid Tantalum,” he explains. “This video does not cover the finishing work, wiring and final assembly, here is a picture of the final guitar.”

Hufschmid, who describes himself as “the Anglo-Swiss luthier,” specializes in six- and seven-string guitars. You can learn more about him and his guitars at HufschmidGuitars.com.